 Calendar Home
Location:Red Cross Building
Map:605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 3606964498
Email:cweswine@gmail.com
Website:http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
All Dates:Oct 9, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Pacific Northwest Platinums

Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) hosts a monthly wine education program the second Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 pm. You hear from noted winemakers and industry experts while tasting great wine with like-minded friends. We meet in the restored Red Cross Building at the Fort Vancouver Historic Trust. Guests are very welcome! The October 9 program is presented by Ellen Landis, noted wine judge and sommelier who will describe the 7 platinum winning wines from Pacific Northwest wineries. Wines are paired with 4 gourmet food bites from the NW Culinary Institute. Fee: $30 for society members, $40 for guests

Taste 7 platinum award winning wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites.

Red Cross Building
Red Cross Building 98661 605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable