Pacific Northwest Platinums

Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) hosts a monthly wine education program the second Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 pm. You hear from noted winemakers and industry experts while tasting great wine with like-minded friends. We meet in the restored Red Cross Building at the Fort Vancouver Historic Trust. Guests are very welcome! The October 9 program is presented by Ellen Landis, noted wine judge and sommelier who will describe the 7 platinum winning wines from Pacific Northwest wineries. Wines are paired with 4 gourmet food bites from the NW Culinary Institute. Fee: $30 for society members, $40 for guests