 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
Phone: 5036623700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd
All Dates:Jul 25, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Outdoor Concert

Jam out to some live music on the Patio at Solena Estate. The Outdoor Concert is a free event! We will be selling wine by the bottle or glass cooking up some lite bites! The picnic tables and couches will be arranged for prime viewing, but feel free to bring a blanket to lounge out on! This is also one of the few events at Solena that is truely kid-friendly! Let the young ones run around the grass and play

No outside food or drink will be allowed at this event, thank you.

Jam out to some live music on the Patio at Solena Estate.

Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
July (2020)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable