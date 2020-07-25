Outdoor Concert

Jam out to some live music on the Patio at Solena Estate. The Outdoor Concert is a free event! We will be selling wine by the bottle or glass cooking up some lite bites! The picnic tables and couches will be arranged for prime viewing, but feel free to bring a blanket to lounge out on! This is also one of the few events at Solena that is truely kid-friendly! Let the young ones run around the grass and play



No outside food or drink will be allowed at this event, thank you.