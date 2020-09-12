Oregon Wines & Vines: Riesling

Wine Tasting and Education with Ariel Eberle, Winemaker, Yamhill Valley Vineyards, and

Vicente Pina, Certified Specialist of Wine, Society of Wine Educators



Do you love wine? Do you love Riesling? Do you think all Riesling is sweet? Would you love to learn more about Willamette Valley Riesling directly from an Oregon winery?



We will taste as we learn about three vintages and styles of Riesling they produce:

2015 Riesling (sweet)

2016 Riesling (off-dry)

2017 Riesling (dry)



This educational and interactive course will deepen your understanding of Oregon Riesling, its history, and how it is made.

Fee: $14.99