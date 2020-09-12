 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Road, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=oregon-wines-vines-riesling--1590516053--309
All Dates:Sep 12, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Oregon Wines & Vines: Riesling

Wine Tasting and Education with Ariel Eberle, Winemaker, Yamhill Valley Vineyards, and
Vicente Pina, Certified Specialist of Wine, Society of Wine Educators

Do you love wine? Do you love Riesling? Do you think all Riesling is sweet? Would you love to learn more about Willamette Valley Riesling directly from an Oregon winery?

We will taste as we learn about three vintages and styles of Riesling they produce:
2015 Riesling (sweet)
2016 Riesling (off-dry)
2017 Riesling (dry)

This educational and interactive course will deepen your understanding of Oregon Riesling, its history, and how it is made.

Fee: $14.99

Is Riesling The Greatest White Wine Grape In The World?

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Road, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
