Oregon Wine Symposium

Please join us at the Oregon Wine Symposium on February 11-12 in Portland, Oregon.



As the premier educational event and trade show for the Northwest wine community, the Oregon Wine Symposium covers the most relevant topics in viticulture, enology and wine business. Presented by leading wine industry experts, the Symposium is a must-attend event for winery and vineyard owners, vineyard managers, winemakers, marketing and sales managers and winery staff.



For more information and to register, visit oregonwinesymposium.com.

Fee: $20-$225