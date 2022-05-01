 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery
Map:111 5th st, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 5038359305
Email:TRCW@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events-2/
All Dates:May 1, 2022 - May 29, 2022

Oregon Wine Month at Coelho Winery

May 1st: Garden in a Glass
May 7th & 8th: Free Mimosa for moms
May 14th & 15th: Pop a Balloon, Win a Prize
May 21st & 22nd: Frozé is back
May 28th & 29th: Introducing new flights with small bites
May 28th: Live Music Night at Coelho

Have a blast all month long with events every weekend in May.

Coelho Winery
Coelho Winery 97101 111 5th st, Amity, OR 97101
© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

