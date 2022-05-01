|Location:
|Coelho Winery
|Map:
|111 5th st, Amity, OR 97101
|Phone:
|5038359305
|Email:
|TRCW@coelhowinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://coelhowinery.com/events-2/
|All Dates:
Oregon Wine Month at Coelho Winery
May 1st: Garden in a Glass
May 7th & 8th: Free Mimosa for moms
May 14th & 15th: Pop a Balloon, Win a Prize
May 21st & 22nd: Frozé is back
May 28th & 29th: Introducing new flights with small bites
May 28th: Live Music Night at Coelho
Have a blast all month long with events every weekend in May.