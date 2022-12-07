Oregon Wine History Archive open house

The Oregon Wine History Archive will host an open house beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Austin Reading Room of Nicholson Library on Linfield University’s McMinnville campus, followed by a lecture from Dr. Sandra Taylor at 6 p.m.



Over the past 11 years, the Oregon Wine History Archive has amassed thousands of documents, photos, letters, ephemera and objects that, together, tell the history of one of Oregon’s signature industries. Students and archivists have spent more than a decade traveling throughout the state collecting oral histories to put together the definitive story, with representation from hundreds of wineries throughout each of the state’s grape-growing regions.



Now, the public is invited to come see some of the most interesting items in the archive, learn about the archival process, meet some of the Linfield students studying wine and working with the archive, and stay for a talk from Dr. Sandra Taylor as part of the Evenstad Center for Wine Education’s Wine Lecture series. Dr. Taylor is a trailblazer in wine and the CEO of Sustainable Business International, a strategic consulting firm dedicated to sustainable development and conservation. The author of “The Business of Sustainable Wine,” she was formerly the senior vice president of corporate responsibility for Starbucks, and has served as a mentor to many women and people of color in the wine industry.



Items from the archive and tours will be available starting at 3 p.m., with a talk from Dr. Taylor at 6 p.m. in the Nicholson Library (location); parking is located off SE Lever Street and visitors may park in any non-reserved spot. For more information, visit oregonwinehistoryarchive.org or call (503) 883-2734. For more information on the Evenstad Center for Wine Education and the lecture series, visit linfield.edu/wine or email wine@linfield.edu.