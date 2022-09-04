 Calendar Home
Location:Independence, Oregon
Map:201 Osprey Ln, Independence, OR 97351, Independence, Oregon 97351
Email:OWCHM@sportoregon.org
Website:http://www.oregonwinecountryhalf.com
All Dates:Sep 4, 2022 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon

Stunning scenery, small town charm and world-class wine – this is what awaits you at the Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon. Following a few successful years in Yamhill County, the Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon will begin a new chapter in Independence, Oregon in 2022. While a new course awaits, runners can expect more of what they loved about the previous race route: scenic natural areas, rolling vineyard fields, and the charming town of Independence. It wouldn’t be the Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon without the event’s signature post-race celebration, and we are so excited to stage a joyous in-person wine and music festival following the race once again. Now a signature annual event on the Oregon summer running calendar, the Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon is quite simply one of the most scenic, rewarding and runner-friendly races in the nation. Please join us to help celebrate Oregon’s finest wine country on Labor Day weekend! Learn more!

Fee: $49-$119

