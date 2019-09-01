 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate to Downtown Carlton
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Email:OWCHM@oregonsports.org
Website:http://https://www.oregonwinecountryhalf.com/
All Dates:Sep 1, 2019 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon

Consider yourself formally invited. Whether it’s your first time visiting Oregon’s famous wine country or you grew up with the rich soil of the Yamhill Valley permanently etched on your hands, this is the year (our 10th Anniversary) to run the Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon (or relay)! Fee: $88.00

