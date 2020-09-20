|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Road, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|linda@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=oregon-oldtime-fiddlers-association-performance--1553550994--310
|All Dates:
Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association Performance
The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers' Association is a local non-profit dedicated to the perpetuation and promotion of oldtime music.
Join us for a rousing fiddler performance on Sunday, September 20th from 1-4pm!
No tickets required, just make a reservation at either 1pm or 3pm (each reservation is 1 1/2 hours) for a seat on the deck: 503-843-3100!
Learn more about the OOTFA here: http://www.ootfa.org/
Join us for a rousing fiddler performance!