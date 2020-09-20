 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Road, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=oregon-oldtime-fiddlers-association-performance--1553550994--310
All Dates:Sep 20, 2020 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association Performance

The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers' Association is a local non-profit dedicated to the perpetuation and promotion of oldtime music.

Join us for a rousing fiddler performance on Sunday, September 20th from 1-4pm!

No tickets required, just make a reservation at either 1pm or 3pm (each reservation is 1 1/2 hours) for a seat on the deck: 503-843-3100!

Learn more about the OOTFA here: http://www.ootfa.org/

Join us for a rousing fiddler performance!

