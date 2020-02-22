Oregon Chardonnay Celebration

Josh and Caroline Bergström will be pouring our 2017 Sigrid Chardonnay, 95 Points and named Year's Best Chardonnay by Wine & Spirits, at this year's Oregon Chardonnay Celebration. Guests can purchase tickets to the Grand seminar, the Grand Tasting, or both. Interact with winemakers in this uniquely formatted tasting and enjoy light Chardonnay-friendly hors d’œuvres, all in the warm atmosphere of The Allison Inn & Spa. This important event brings together pioneers and the current generation of Oregon producers, to provide a lens through which we can view the past, present, and future of Oregon Chardonnay. Please note that the Grand Seminar is 1:00 - 2:30 pm and the Grand Tasting is 3:00 - 5:30 pm



