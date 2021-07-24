OR PNC - Oregon Pinot Noir Celebration

While other events may be virtual this year, here at Youngberg Hill, we are hosting a two-day, in-person seminar to explore the Wonders of the Willamette Valley in our spacious event center.



Don't worry, if you aren't able to make it, we will have a virtual version available as well.



Join Youngberg Hill and our winery partners Lenée, Keeler Estate Vineyards, Arbor Brook Wines, and Left Coast Estate as we explore the variations between each AVA.



You can choose one or all four of our scheduled sessions on July 24 and 25.



Saturday, July 24: 10 am - 11:30 am - Chardonnay

1:30 pm - 3 pm - Pinot Noir

Sunday, July 25: 10 am - 11:30 am - Pinot Gris

1:30 pm - 3 pm - Bubbly



Your price includes:

A live and in-person seminar with five outstanding winemakers

Tastings from each of these wineries with a discussion of the soil and microclimate variations

The opportunity to purchase wine from each o these wineries in one convenient location

Tickets are listed as add-on options, so you may select from any number of the events or choose to attend all of them. Tickets are $25 per session or $75 for all four sessions.

You may also purchase a charcuterie board as an additional add-on option.

Fee: $25 per session