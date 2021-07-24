 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/private/e86e4be7-ebf2-4d75-aa8f-f6e41e459d64
All Dates:Jul 24, 2021 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Jul 25, 2021 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

OR PNC - Oregon Pinot Noir Celebration

While other events may be virtual this year, here at Youngberg Hill, we are hosting a two-day, in-person seminar to explore the Wonders of the Willamette Valley in our spacious event center. 

Don't worry, if you aren't able to make it, we will have a virtual version available as well.

Join Youngberg Hill and our winery partners Lenée, Keeler Estate Vineyards, Arbor Brook Wines, and Left Coast Estate as we explore the variations between each AVA. 

You can choose one or all four of our scheduled sessions on July 24 and 25. 

Saturday, July 24: 10 am - 11:30 am - Chardonnay
                1:30 pm - 3 pm - Pinot Noir
Sunday, July 25: 10 am - 11:30 am - Pinot Gris
               1:30 pm - 3 pm - Bubbly

Your price includes: 
A live and in-person seminar with five outstanding winemakers
Tastings from each of these wineries with a discussion of the soil and microclimate variations
The opportunity to purchase wine from each o these wineries in one convenient location
Tickets are listed as add-on options, so you may select from any number of the events or choose to attend all of them. Tickets are $25 per session or $75 for all four sessions.
You may also purchase a charcuterie board as an additional add-on option.

 

Fee: $25 per session

