Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035545900
Email:info@winderlea.com
Website:http://https://winderlea.com/event/open-that-bottle-night/?instance_id=925
All Dates:Feb 29, 2020 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Open That Bottle Night

This year, our dinner will be a foragers heaven and will highlight local truffles and mushrooms. Chef Mike Delaney will prepare a 4 course dinner paired with a selection of Winderlea wines and the wines you bring for Open That Bottle Night will be served. The evening will start with passed appetizers and Winderlea’s Inaugural Sparkling release – the 2016 Winderlea Sparkling Brut.

 

Fee: $150

Once again, the highlight of Winderlea’s Winter Dinner series is Open That Bottle Night.

