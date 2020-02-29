|Location:
|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|Map:
|8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035545900
|Email:
|info@winderlea.com
|Website:
|http://https://winderlea.com/event/open-that-bottle-night/?instance_id=925
|All Dates:
Open That Bottle Night
This year, our dinner will be a foragers heaven and will highlight local truffles and mushrooms. Chef Mike Delaney will prepare a 4 course dinner paired with a selection of Winderlea wines and the wines you bring for Open That Bottle Night will be served. The evening will start with passed appetizers and Winderlea’s Inaugural Sparkling release – the 2016 Winderlea Sparkling Brut.
Fee: $150
Once again, the highlight of Winderlea’s Winter Dinner series is Open That Bottle Night.