Open That Bottle Night

This year, our dinner will be a foragers heaven and will highlight local truffles and mushrooms. Chef Mike Delaney will prepare a 4 course dinner paired with a selection of Winderlea wines and the wines you bring for Open That Bottle Night will be served. The evening will start with passed appetizers and Winderlea’s Inaugural Sparkling release – the 2016 Winderlea Sparkling Brut.

Fee: $150