|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035381141
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Open That Bottle Day
Mark your calendars, wine lovers: The last Saturday in February is Open That Bottle Day, an unofficial but glorious vinous holiday! We’ll have a curated flight to celebrate with specially selected wines, new and library. Come one, come all!
Join us for Open That Bottle Day at the Dobbes Family Estate Tasting Room at the end of this month!