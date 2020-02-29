 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate Tasting Room
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Feb 29, 2020 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Open That Bottle Day

Mark your calendars, wine lovers: The last Saturday in February is Open That Bottle Day, an unofficial but glorious vinous holiday! We’ll have a curated flight to celebrate with specially selected wines, new and library. Come one, come all!

Join us for Open That Bottle Day at the Dobbes Family Estate Tasting Room at the end of this month!

Dobbes Family Estate Tasting Room
Dobbes Family Estate Tasting Room 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable