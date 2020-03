Location: Oran Mor Artisan Mead Map: 305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471 Phone: 505-310-1525 Email: info@oranmormead.com Website: http://https://kazzit.com/event/open%20mic%20nights.html All Dates: Jan 9, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Feb 13, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Mar 12, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Apr 9, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

May 14, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jun 11, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 9, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 13, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sep 10, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Oct 8, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Nov 12, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dec 10, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Open Mic Nights

6-8 pm Sign up Starts at 5:30 pm



Calling all musicians, singers, poets and storytellers: bring your music, your poetry, your songs and stories to share! Wine may be bottled Poetry, but Mead is bottled Song!



Last month was a great success, with such talented artists! Join Eric Schnaultz and many other amazingly talented folk for our Open Mic Night and share your talents!

Free Admission