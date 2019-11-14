Open Mic Nights

6-8pm Sign up Starts at 5:30pm



Calling all musicians, singers, poets and story tellers: bring your music, your poetry, your songs and stories to share! Wine may be bottled Poetry, but Mead is bottled Song!



Last Month was a great success, with such talented artists! Join Eric Schnaultz and many other amazingly talented folk for our Open Mic Night and share your talents!

Fee: $20