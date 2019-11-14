|Location:
|Oran Mor Artisan Mead
|Map:
|305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|505-310-1525
|Email:
|info@oranmormead.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/open%20mic%20nights.html
|All Dates:
Open Mic Nights
6-8pm Sign up Starts at 5:30pm
Calling all musicians, singers, poets and story tellers: bring your music, your poetry, your songs and stories to share! Wine may be bottled Poetry, but Mead is bottled Song!
Last Month was a great success, with such talented artists! Join Eric Schnaultz and many other amazingly talented folk for our Open Mic Night and share your talents!
Fee: $20