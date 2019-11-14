 Calendar Home
Location:Oran Mor Artisan Mead
Map:305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 505-310-1525
Email:info@oranmormead.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/open%20mic%20nights.html
All Dates:Nov 14, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Open Mic Nights

6-8pm Sign up Starts at 5:30pm

Calling all musicians, singers, poets and story tellers: bring your music, your poetry, your songs and stories to share! Wine may be bottled Poetry, but Mead is bottled Song!

Last Month was a great success, with such talented artists! Join Eric Schnaultz and many other amazingly talented folk for our Open Mic Night and share your talents!

 

Fee: $20

