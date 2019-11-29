 Calendar Home
Location:Oran Mor Artisan Mead
Map:305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 505-310-1525
Email:info@oranmormead.com
All Dates:Nov 29, 2019 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Open House at Oran Mor With Erik Schnautz

Come enjoy music and mead pairings.

Erick Schnautz sings straight from the heart, has a very unique voice, and enjoys great community admiration.

 

Fee: $20

Oran Mor Artisan Mead
Oran Mor Artisan Mead 97471 305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
