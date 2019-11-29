|Location:
Oran Mor Artisan Mead
|Map:
305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
505-310-1525
|Email:
info@oranmormead.com
|Website:
http://https://kazzit.com/event/open%20house%20at%20oran%20mor%20with%20erik%20schnautz.html
|All Dates:
Open House at Oran Mor With Erik Schnautz
Come enjoy music and mead pairings.
Erick Schnautz sings straight from the heart, has a very unique voice, and enjoys great community admiration.
Fee: $20
