Location:OMSI
Map:1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Phone: 503-797-4529
Email:events@omsi.edu
Website:http://www.omsi.edu/afterdark
All Dates:Nov 18, 2022 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

OMSI After Dark: Uncorked

Explore the wonderful world of wine at OMSI After Dark: Uncorked! Sip regional wines, meet local winemakers, and nurture your dream of becoming a sommelier at our annual wine tasting on Friday, November 18.

Tickets include access to all the activities listed below, except for the featured exhibit and parking. 21+ only

$50pp Tasting Package includes ten 1oz tasting tokens and a commemorative 5oz wine glass.
$25pp Non-tasting Package
$15pp Add-on featured exhibit upcharge
OMSI members receive a 15% discount

Sample from up to 14 wineries, watch a strong woman attempt to break a wine glass with only her voice and enjoy science demos!

 

Fee: $25-$50

Join us at OMSI on Friday, Nov 18, decant your night and enjoy regional wines and boozy science.

OMSI
1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214
