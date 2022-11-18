|Location:
|OMSI
|Map:
|1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214
|Phone:
|503-797-4529
|Email:
|events@omsi.edu
|Website:
|http://www.omsi.edu/afterdark
|All Dates:
OMSI After Dark: Uncorked
Explore the wonderful world of wine at OMSI After Dark: Uncorked! Sip regional wines, meet local winemakers, and nurture your dream of becoming a sommelier at our annual wine tasting on Friday, November 18.
Tickets include access to all the activities listed below, except for the featured exhibit and parking. 21+ only
$50pp Tasting Package includes ten 1oz tasting tokens and a commemorative 5oz wine glass.
$25pp Non-tasting Package
$15pp Add-on featured exhibit upcharge
OMSI members receive a 15% discount
Sample from up to 14 wineries, watch a strong woman attempt to break a wine glass with only her voice and enjoy science demos!
Fee: $25-$50
Join us at OMSI on Friday, Nov 18, decant your night and enjoy regional wines and boozy science.