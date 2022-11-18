OMSI After Dark: Uncorked

Explore the wonderful world of wine at OMSI After Dark: Uncorked! Sip regional wines, meet local winemakers, and nurture your dream of becoming a sommelier at our annual wine tasting on Friday, November 18.



Tickets include access to all the activities listed below, except for the featured exhibit and parking. 21+ only



$50pp Tasting Package includes ten 1oz tasting tokens and a commemorative 5oz wine glass.

$25pp Non-tasting Package

$15pp Add-on featured exhibit upcharge

OMSI members receive a 15% discount



Sample from up to 14 wineries, watch a strong woman attempt to break a wine glass with only her voice and enjoy science demos!

Fee: $25-$50