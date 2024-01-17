 Calendar Home
OMSI After Dark CiderFest

OMSI After Dark and 2 Towns Ciderhouse are bringing together a diverse array of cideries under one roof for an after-hours event at Oregon’s Museum of Science and Industry. This tasting will highlight cider-making from different areas in Oregon, capturing the techniques, differing fruit, and cider-making styles from our diverse and bountiful region. This event is held at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) and is part of the OMSI After Dark series. Live Music from the Butchers and the Builders, cider tastings, demonstrations, photo booth, light shows,food and more are all part of the experience. Multiple participating Oregon cideries. Admission includes 10 tasting tickets. Open to the public.
Tickets: $50 tasting package/ $25 general admission
January 17, 2024
7pm - 11pm
https://omsi.edu/events/omsi-after-dark-ciderfest/

 

Fee: $25 DD / $50 includes tasting

