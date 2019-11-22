Olio Nuovo Festival

Oregon’s annual olive oil celebration is back for its tenth year! Olio Nuovo (‘new oil’) is Durant Olive Mill’s complimentary festival honoring the completion of this season’s olive harvest and the milling of extra virgin olive oil.



Come enjoy complimentary appetizers including traditional Italian bruschetta, freshly baked baguette, and classic mozzarella all served with olio nuovo and Durant’s line of artisanal sea salts. Have a taste of Durant Vineyards estate wine while taking in the epic Willamette Valley views. Join our Olive Miller’s for a tour of Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, offered every 30 minutes.



Enjoy live music, and cooking demos, and discover some of Oregon’s top food producers in our Local Marketplace Tent at Durant Vineyards Wine Tasting Room. Meander through Red Ridge Farms Nursery & Gift Shop where you’ll find everything you need to build a holiday centerpiece or tablescape. Shop locally crafted wreaths, holiday decor, houseplants, olive oil body care, local cookbooks, and more!