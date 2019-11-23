November Preview

This is a rare opportunity to taste some of our top scoring and most exclusive wines. The tasting flight includes our 2017 Le Pré du Col Vineyard Pinot Noir, 96 points from James Suckling, 2017 Sigrid Chardonnay, 95 points from Wine & Spirits, and 2017 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir, 94 points from both Wine Spectator Insider and Wine Enthusiast. We are also excited to share a pre-release of the 2018 La Spirale Pinot Noir, from our newest estate vineyard. The flight finishes with the 2017 Homage, a blend of Josh’s favorite Pinot Noir barrels, and only poured twice per year. A tempting selection of locally sourced cheeses, charcuterie and small bites will be paired with these special wines. Four complimentary tastings per Bergström club membership. $40 for guests, waived with a two bottle purchase from our featured wines.

Fee: $40