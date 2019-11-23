 Calendar Home
Location:Bergström Wines Tasting Room
Map:18215 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035540468
Email:reservations@bergstromwines.com
Website:http://www.bergstromwines.com
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

November Preview

This is a rare opportunity to taste some of our top scoring and most exclusive wines. The tasting flight includes our 2017 Le Pré du Col Vineyard Pinot Noir, 96 points from James Suckling, 2017 Sigrid Chardonnay, 95 points from Wine & Spirits, and 2017 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir, 94 points from both Wine Spectator Insider and Wine Enthusiast. We are also excited to share a pre-release of the 2018 La Spirale Pinot Noir, from our newest estate vineyard. The flight finishes with the 2017 Homage, a blend of Josh’s favorite Pinot Noir barrels, and only poured twice per year. A tempting selection of locally sourced cheeses, charcuterie and small bites will be paired with these special wines. Four complimentary tastings per Bergström club membership. $40 for guests, waived with a two bottle purchase from our featured wines.

 

Fee: $40

A rare opportunity to taste our top scoring and most exclusive wines, paired with light bites.

Bergström Wines Tasting Room
Bergström Wines Tasting Room 18215 18215 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable