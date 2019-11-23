November Preview

The weekend before the Thanksgiving Holiday is a traditional favorite for those seeking unique and special offerings. We are featuring a rare opportunity to taste some of our top-scoring and most exclusive wines. Check back to see the flight announcement in October. Guests will be able to view our Holiday Gift Offerings and limited Library Large Formats for purchase. Four complimentary tastings per Bergström club membership. $40 for guests. 10 am to 3 pm. Please RSVP by emailing reservations@bergstromwines.com or calling 503-554-0468