Location:Bergström Wines Tasting Room
Map:18215 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-554-0468
Email:melanie@bergstromwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/november-preview.html
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

November Preview

The weekend before the Thanksgiving Holiday is a traditional favorite for those seeking unique and special offerings. We are featuring a rare opportunity to taste some of our top-scoring and most exclusive wines. Check back to see the flight announcement in October. Guests will be able to view our Holiday Gift Offerings and limited Library Large Formats for purchase. Four complimentary tastings per Bergström club membership. $40 for guests. 10 am to 3 pm. Please RSVP by emailing reservations@bergstromwines.com or calling 503-554-0468

 

