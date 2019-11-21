Nouveau Release Party

Join Chemeketa Cellars at the Northwest Wine Studies Center for our annual Nouveau release party, where you can taste and learn more about Nouveau wines being produced in Oregon. Traditionally, Nouveau is a red wine made from Gamay in the Beaujolais region of France to celebrate the end of harvest. Nouveau is released on the third Thursday of November every year, usually at festive release parties, and is meant to be consumed immediately after bottling.



The ticket price of $10.00 includes tastings of Nouveau from Chemeketa Cellars and other local wineries. Enjoy live music by talented Chemeketa staff and food pairings by Basil and Board. The Chemeketa Cellars tasting room will also have wine for sale by the glass and bottle.