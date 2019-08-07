 Calendar Home
Location:Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:matt@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/noir-more-cancer-an-lls-fundraiser.html
All Dates:Aug 7, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Noir More Cancer: An LLS Fundraiser

Join Fullerton Wines, Portland area Team in Training, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for an evening of fine wine, food, and fellowship. Noir More Cancer will provide guests an opportunity to taste the stunning array of Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays produced by winemaker Alex Fullerton of Fullerton Wines, while also giving back to this important cause. The $35 ticket includes a flight of stunning wines, and a smorgasbord of delightful dishes prepared by Susanne Fullerton. 50% of the event ticket, and 20% of all bottle sales will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

