Ninth Annual Solar Winery Tour

NOTE: the in-person tour in Hood River is on Saturday, August 7th. The virtual Solar Winery Tour is on Tuesday, August 10th. See schedule below.



UPDATE: transportation option from Portland is available, see the order form



On Saturday, August 7th, 2021, Solar Oregon will be combining two of our greatest passions, solar and wine! Every year, we immerse ourselves in the stories and bouquets of three of Oregon's top solar-loving wineries. Join us this year either in-person or virtually as we travel to the beautiful Columbia River Gorge and immerse our senses in the solar stories and palates of Idiot's Grace Wines and Double Mountain Brewery.



Want to join the tour virtually and enjoy great wine from home? Choose a virtual ticket to join us on Tuesday, August 10th. Each Solar Wine Basket ticket holder will be able to pick up a complimentary basket containing splendid wines (or beers) from each site to sip while watching or choose a Virtual Tour ticket for just the webinar experience.



Join us for an incredible journey exploring the nexus of sunshine, energy, and one of humanity's oldest traditions. Thank you for supporting Solar Oregon, and our mission to create a clean energy future!



Event Details & Schedule



-- In-Person Tour --

Saturday, August 7th @ 8 AM to 4 PM



-- Virtual Tour --

Tuesday, August 10th @ 5 to 6:15 PM



Solar Wine Basket Ticket holders within the Portland metro area will receive a basket with wine from the vineyards for home tasting. The basket will be available for pickup the Sunday morning prior to the event. Limited home delivery is an option for those in need.

Fee: $20 to $350