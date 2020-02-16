 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Cultural Center
Map:415 Sheridan Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Email:leslie@truffletree.com
Website:http://https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/newberg-fresh-truffle-marketplace/
All Dates:Feb 16, 2020 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Newberg Fresh Truffle Marketplace

This one of a kind marketplace features truffle cooking demonstrations with take-home recipes, wine tasting, artisan foods samples and sales, a lecture series, truffle dog demonstration, and fresh Oregon truffles for sale.

 

Fee: $15 or $25 with commemorative wine glass

