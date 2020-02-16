|Location:
|Chehalem Cultural Center
|Map:
|415 Sheridan Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Email:
|leslie@truffletree.com
|Website:
|http://https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/newberg-fresh-truffle-marketplace/
|All Dates:
Newberg Fresh Truffle Marketplace
This one of a kind marketplace features truffle cooking demonstrations with take-home recipes, wine tasting, artisan foods samples and sales, a lecture series, truffle dog demonstration, and fresh Oregon truffles for sale.
Fee: $15 or $25 with commemorative wine glass
