|Oran Mor Artisan Mead, LLC
|305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|5053101525
|info@oranmormead.com
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/new-years-eve-at-oran-mor-with-tom-mcneary.html
New Years Eve at Oran Mor with Tom McNeary!
New Years Eve with TOM MCNEARY & FRIENDS !
Tuesday Dec. 31st
$10 Cover
More information coming soon!
Tom McNeary is a National level talent, a powerful singer, and creative
songwriter!
Tom's acoustic performance has taken
him all over America. From pubs &
wineries to sharing stages with music
icons, Tom McNeary has paid his music dues! His style blends Rock, Blues,
Americana and Country to create the
"Tom McNeary" sound!
Don't miss this very special show!
See you there!
Award winning Meads along with beer, wine, cider and variety of non-alcoholic beverages. Delicious food selections include tapas plates and gourmet grilled sandwiches for purchase.
Reservation and info: call 505-310-1525
Sponsored By: 420 Club LLC, Bobbie's Tack Room, Jimmy John's, & Janet Stringfellow
Fee: $10
