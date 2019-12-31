 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/new-years-eve-at-fullerton-wines.html
All Dates:Dec 31, 2019 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm

New Year's Eve at Fullerton Wines

Join us to raise a glass of bubbles while the big ball drops. We will pop the cork on a selection of Champagnes hand-chosen by Alex Fullerton, pair them with oysters and tapas, and enjoy a stunning performance by Kristen Merlin of The Voice fame. TICKETS ARE LIMITED! Reserve your seat today. More info on ticket page.

 

Fee: $120

