Neighborhood Garden Tour

Our 2nd Annual Neighborhood Garden Tour will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 30 & 31 in Salem's Historic Court-Chemeketa District. The self-guided tour will include eight unique home gardens, all within walking distance. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 for adults and free 16 years and under. Tickets will go on sale mid-March Fee: $20 adults