My Dog Nose Sip & Sniff Week 4 Chillax on Mat

Phew! Time for a nap

Join us at the beautiful Oak Knoll Winery for week 4 of a 4-week class.



Learn the art of doggy zen. We’ll play some games to help your dog wind down. Once they’re calm, we will practice some massage techniques to keep the chill on.



* Bring your dog’s mat or crate if you have one.



* 1 free wine flight included with each class at Oak Knoll Winery

Here are the discount codes:

4-week package OAK-4

1 week OAK-1

Fee: $37