|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|503-893-8101
|Email:
|mydognosellc@gmail.com
|Website:
|All Dates:
My Dog Nose Sip & Sniff Week 4 Chillax on Mat
Phew! Time for a nap
Join us at the beautiful Oak Knoll Winery for week 4 of a 4-week class.
Learn the art of doggy zen. We’ll play some games to help your dog wind down. Once they’re calm, we will practice some massage techniques to keep the chill on.
* Bring your dog’s mat or crate if you have one.
* 1 free wine flight included with each class at Oak Knoll Winery
Here are the discount codes:
4-week package OAK-4
1 week OAK-1
Fee: $37
Where you can enjoy your 2 favorite things in one place .... Dogs and Wine