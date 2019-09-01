My Dog Nose - Sip & Sniff - Week 1.

Tired of wasting money on snacks & toys your dog doesn’t like?

Join us at the beautiful Oak Knoll Winery for week 1 of a 4 week class.



During this class, we will guide you and your dog through different treats and toys to see what your furry friend really likes.



You’ll be surprised at what your dog has to tell you!



* Bring treats or toys that are collecting dust. We can see if there are ways to get your dog interested in them, or help you recycle them without going into a landfill.



* 1 free wine flight included with each class at Oak Knoll Winery

Here are the discount codes:

4 week package OAK-4

1 week OAK-1

Fee: $37