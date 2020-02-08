MWFC Winemaker's Dinner

Join us for a Winemaker's Dinner featuring Chef Dario Pisoni of Rosmarino Osteria Italiana and Ken Wright Cellars! Enjoy a five course Italian dinner prepared by Chef Dario, perfectly paired with Ken Wright Cellars Wine, all while enjoying the beauty of Abbey Road Farms. Dinner will be followed by a live auction benefiting St. James School (McMinnville, OR) and keynote speech by Hall of Fame Coach Ad Rutschman of Linfield College. Do not miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to experience one of the most exceptional food, wine, and venue pairings, all while helping support a child's education.

Fee: $200.00