|Location:
|Abbey Road Farm
|Map:
|10501 NE Abbey Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|503-583-2336
|Email:
|events@macclassic.org
|Website:
|http://https://macclassic.org
|All Dates:
MWFC Winemaker's Dinner
Join us for a Winemaker's Dinner featuring Chef Dario Pisoni of Rosmarino Osteria Italiana and Ken Wright Cellars! Enjoy a five course Italian dinner prepared by Chef Dario, perfectly paired with Ken Wright Cellars Wine, all while enjoying the beauty of Abbey Road Farms. Dinner will be followed by a live auction benefiting St. James School (McMinnville, OR) and keynote speech by Hall of Fame Coach Ad Rutschman of Linfield College. Do not miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to experience one of the most exceptional food, wine, and venue pairings, all while helping support a child's education.
Fee: $200.00
Dinner by Chef Dario Pisoni of Rosmarino Osteria Italiana and wine by Ken Wright Cellars