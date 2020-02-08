 Calendar Home
Location:Abbey Road Farm
Map:10501 NE Abbey Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 503-583-2336
Email:events@macclassic.org
Website:http://https://macclassic.org
All Dates:Feb 8, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

MWFC Winemaker's Dinner

Join us for a Winemaker's Dinner featuring Chef Dario Pisoni of Rosmarino Osteria Italiana and Ken Wright Cellars! Enjoy a five course Italian dinner prepared by Chef Dario, perfectly paired with Ken Wright Cellars Wine, all while enjoying the beauty of Abbey Road Farms. Dinner will be followed by a live auction benefiting St. James School (McMinnville, OR) and keynote speech by Hall of Fame Coach Ad Rutschman of Linfield College. Do not miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to experience one of the most exceptional food, wine, and venue pairings, all while helping support a child's education.

 

Fee: $200.00

Dinner by Chef Dario Pisoni of Rosmarino Osteria Italiana and wine by Ken Wright Cellars

