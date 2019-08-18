|Location:
|Arcane Cellars Winery
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-868-7076
|Email:
|info@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
|All Dates:
Music on the Willamette
Enjoy great wine, friendly company, and fabulous music in a beautiful setting right on the Willamette River. We offer a covered patio with table and chair seating for about 125 patrons.
Sunday August 18 we’re proud to present the Paula Byrne Quartet. Paula is a classic and contemporary jazz vocalist who performs with wit, style and sultry emotion.
Firepit Kitchen food truck https://www.facebook.com/firepitkitchen/ onsite, plus beer and soda available.
Fee: $5 cover after 1
Music on the Willamette with the Paula Byrne Quartet