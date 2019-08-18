 Calendar Home
Music on the Willamette

Enjoy great wine, friendly company, and fabulous music in a beautiful setting right on the Willamette River. We offer a covered patio with table and chair seating for about 125 patrons.

Sunday August 18 we’re proud to present the Paula Byrne Quartet. Paula is a classic and contemporary jazz vocalist who performs with wit, style and sultry emotion.

Firepit Kitchen food truck https://www.facebook.com/firepitkitchen/ onsite, plus beer and soda available.

 Fee: $5 cover after 1

