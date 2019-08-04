Music on the Willamette

Enjoy great wine, friendly company, and fabulous music in a beautiful setting right on the Willamette River. We offer a covered patio with table and chair seating for about 125 patrons. On concert days we’re open from 12 noon – 5 pm, with live music from 1 – 4 pm.

Sunday, August 4 we’re proud to present The Whiskey Darlings. This trio blends stunning, soulful vocals with folk, rock, country, bluegrass and Irish music.

Firepit Kitchen food truck https://www.facebook.com/firepitkitchen/ onsite, plus beer and soda available.

Fee: $5 cover after 1 pm