|Arcane Cellars Winery
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|503-868-7076
|info@arcanecellars.com
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
Music on the Willamette
Enjoy great wine, friendly company, and fabulous music in a beautiful setting right on the Willamette River. We offer a covered patio with table and chair seating for about 125 patrons. On concert days we’re open from 12 noon – 5 pm, with live music from 1 – 4 pm.
Sunday, August 4 we’re proud to present The Whiskey Darlings. This trio blends stunning, soulful vocals with folk, rock, country, bluegrass and Irish music.
Firepit Kitchen food truck https://www.facebook.com/firepitkitchen/ onsite, plus beer and soda available.
Fee: $5 cover after 1 pm
