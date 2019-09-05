 Calendar Home
Location:Pete's Mountain, 3 winery locations
Map:Pete's Mt Rd., West Linn, OR 97068
Phone: 503 454 0208
Email:staff@tumwatervineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-on-the-mountain-tickets-65691375673
All Dates:Sep 5, 2019 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Music on the Mountain

Board a chartered luxury tour bus at one of the three vineyard/tasting rooms, visit each venue and enjoy music, wine and food at each destination!

Musicians

Tom Holland & Friends - Pete's Mountain
Rae Gordon Band - Tumwater
Naomi LaViolette - Campbell Lane
Restaurants

J Willy's - Pete's Mountain
503 - Tumwater
Nineteen33 - Campbell Lane
There are only 120 tickets available for this event (40 per venue), so grab your tickets early!

Wine, Music & food!!!

Pete's Mountain, 3 winery locations
