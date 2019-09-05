|Location:
|Pete's Mountain, 3 winery locations
|Map:
|Pete's Mt Rd., West Linn, OR 97068
|Phone:
|503 454 0208
|Email:
|staff@tumwatervineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-on-the-mountain-tickets-65691375673
|All Dates:
Music on the Mountain
Board a chartered luxury tour bus at one of the three vineyard/tasting rooms, visit each venue and enjoy music, wine and food at each destination!
Musicians
Tom Holland & Friends - Pete's Mountain
Rae Gordon Band - Tumwater
Naomi LaViolette - Campbell Lane
Restaurants
J Willy's - Pete's Mountain
503 - Tumwater
Nineteen33 - Campbell Lane
There are only 120 tickets available for this event (40 per venue), so grab your tickets early!
Wine, Music & food!!!