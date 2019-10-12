Murder Mystery Dinner



Willabys Catering is teaming up with The Murder Mystery Co. and Youngberg Hill Vineyard to serve up a tasty whodunit along with a seated dinner. The event starts out with a reception featuring tray-passed hors d'oeuvres, followed by the three-course meal. Between courses you can expect plenty of murder and mayhem and keep your eye out for hidden clues as you puzzle through the crime. The top sleuth wins a prize package at the end of the evening -- not to mention serious bragging rights.



Theme:



Poison Ratenstein is in town for a killer concert, but his fans may be looking for a refund after this twisted tour turns tragic with a murder and a mystery to solve. This radical show could be super lame if no one can solve who was buggin’ so we can all cool out and get the show started! Help the crowd and the detective figure out who ruined this totally tubular night, so everyone can, like, take a chill pill.



Make sure you are dressed with the times or someone may ask you to bag your head! Grab your most righteous ‘80s concert gear to rock out in style while you solve a crime with your friends. Jean jackets and spandex leggings, big hair, bangles, leg warmers, and ripped jeans will be all the rage at this rocking night of mystery. See you there!





https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-dinner-tickets-62532533491?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR315_p8ipViMXhp2uWgckEZKwO0qjY4uweRsoSMTdPI-IJNdiZ3djp-w-k

Fee: $72