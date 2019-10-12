 Calendar Home
Location:Event Center at Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road
All Dates:Oct 12, 2019 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Murder Mystery Dinner


Willabys Catering is teaming up with The Murder Mystery Co. and Youngberg Hill Vineyard to serve up a tasty whodunit along with a seated dinner. The event starts out with a reception featuring tray-passed hors d'oeuvres, followed by the three-course meal. Between courses you can expect plenty of murder and mayhem and keep your eye out for hidden clues as you puzzle through the crime. The top sleuth wins a prize package at the end of the evening -- not to mention serious bragging rights.

Theme:

Poison Ratenstein is in town for a killer concert, but his fans may be looking for a refund after this twisted tour turns tragic with a murder and a mystery to solve. This radical show could be super lame if no one can solve who was buggin’ so we can all cool out and get the show started! Help the crowd and the detective figure out who ruined this totally tubular night, so everyone can, like, take a chill pill.

Make sure you are dressed with the times or someone may ask you to bag your head! Grab your most righteous ‘80s concert gear to rock out in style while you solve a crime with your friends. Jean jackets and spandex leggings, big hair, bangles, leg warmers, and ripped jeans will be all the rage at this rocking night of mystery. See you there!


https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-dinner-tickets-62532533491?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR315_p8ipViMXhp2uWgckEZKwO0qjY4uweRsoSMTdPI-IJNdiZ3djp-w-k

Fee: $72

Looking to solve a mystery? Join us at Youngberg Hill for a Murder Mystery Dinner!

Event Center at Youngberg Hill
Event Center at Youngberg Hill 10660 10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville, OR 97128
October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable