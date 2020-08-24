|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|5418308466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
MoTown Mondays
Add some Motown to your Monday every week at Kriselle Cellars!
That’s right, every Monday at the Tasting Room will be MoTown Monday! Join Petra among the patio for some wine time and a wide selection of our favorite MoTown Playlists.
Join Petra among the patio for some wine time and a wide selection of our favorite MoTown Playlists.