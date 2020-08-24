 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Oregon 97503
Phone: 5418308466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:Aug 24, 2020 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

MoTown Mondays

Add some Motown to your Monday every week at Kriselle Cellars!

That’s right, every Monday at the Tasting Room will be MoTown Monday! Join Petra among the patio for some wine time and a wide selection of our favorite MoTown Playlists.

