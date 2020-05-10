|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|linda@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=mother-s-market-pop-up--1580491445--292
|All Dates:
Mother's Market Pop UP
Hey Mom, wanna get out of town and do something fun for Mother's Day? Join us up at Yamhill Valley Vineyards for a special Mother's Market Pop Up event. Live music, vendors, massage chair, and of course, wine. Better yet, if you're a mom, you get a glass on us!
Shop from these pop-up shops in our Tasting Room:
Sugar Bling Sisters
Zyia Active with Brittney
Go Crafty Cards & Gifts
Sunshine and Savasana
Chocolate Makers Studio
Carol Jean's Creations
Live music by Petra Bolton Music
Enjoy a Mom's day out in wine country with live music, local pop up shops, massages, and wine!