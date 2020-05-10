Mother's Market Pop UP

Hey Mom, wanna get out of town and do something fun for Mother's Day? Join us up at Yamhill Valley Vineyards for a special Mother's Market Pop Up event. Live music, vendors, massage chair, and of course, wine. Better yet, if you're a mom, you get a glass on us!



Shop from these pop-up shops in our Tasting Room:

Sugar Bling Sisters

Zyia Active with Brittney

Go Crafty Cards & Gifts

Sunshine and Savasana

Chocolate Makers Studio

Carol Jean's Creations



Live music by Petra Bolton Music