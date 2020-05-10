 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars Winery
Map:22350 Magness Road Northwest, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 9712022146
Email:dawning@dawningsart.com
Website:http://dawningsart.com/wp/classes/product/mothers-day-12pm-painting-class-arcane-cellars/
All Dates:May 10, 2020 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Mother's Day Sip and Paint

Join Dawning’s Art at Arcane Cellars Winery on May 10th to celebrate Mother’s Day in Style. Enjoy an afternoon of fun painting, great wine, music, and artisan gifts. Step by step painting instruction. No experience needed. Bring a friend to share a bottle of wine. Take home your own masterpiece. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome.

In this class, we will be creating “Nest”

There are two classes being held on Mother’s Day please make sure you are registering for the correct time that you want.

This class starts promptly at 12pm and finishes at 2pm.

Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons, 12×16 take-home canvas and a glass of Arcane Cellars’ Wheatland White!

Fee: $30.00

A painting class at a winery is a wonderful way to spend Mother's Day.

Arcane Cellars Winery
Arcane Cellars Winery 22350 22350 Magness Road Northwest, Salem, OR 97304
May (2020)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable