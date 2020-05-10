Mother's Day Sip and Paint

Join Dawning’s Art at Arcane Cellars Winery on May 10th to celebrate Mother’s Day in Style. Enjoy an afternoon of fun painting, great wine, music, and artisan gifts. Step by step painting instruction. No experience needed. Bring a friend to share a bottle of wine. Take home your own masterpiece. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol and minors (12 and older) are welcome.



In this class, we will be creating “Nest”



There are two classes being held on Mother’s Day please make sure you are registering for the correct time that you want.



This class starts promptly at 12pm and finishes at 2pm.



Ticket price includes all materials, instruction, aprons, 12×16 take-home canvas and a glass of Arcane Cellars’ Wheatland White!

Fee: $30.00