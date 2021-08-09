 Calendar Home
Location:Faith Hope & Charity Vineyard - 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760 -Outdoors on the Lawn
Map:https://www.google.com/maps/place/Faith,+Hope+and+Charity+Vineyards/@44.3448253,-121.3397117,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x54bf2f2dcd6cc46d:0x5c788faaa1309d3c!8m2!3d44.3448253!4d-121.3375177, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: 5413505384
Email:marketing@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/monday-night-at-the-movies-stand-by-me
All Dates:Aug 9, 2021 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Movie Starts at Dusk

Monday Night Movies: "Stand by Me"

Huge Blow Up Projector Screen showing of "Stand by Me" on the lawn under the stars. Pizza, wine by the bottle, and candy available for purchase. No outside food or beverages allowed. Bring your own blanket(s) / Lawn Chairs

Stand by Me is a 1986 American coming-of-age film directed by Rob Reiner. It is based on Stephen King's 1982 novella The Body. Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell.... four boys who, in 1959, go on a hike to find the dead body of a missing boy and confront a bully, played by Kiefer Sutherland. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and two Golden Globe Awards: one for Best Drama Motion Picture and one for Best Director.

Advance Tickets Required - https://www.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/monday-night-at-the-movies-stand-by-me

Fee: $10 Adults / Children 4-12 $5

Movie Night on the Lawn

