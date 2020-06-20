 Calendar Home
Location:Lichtenwalter Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge
Map:NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/midsommar%20ros%c3%a9%20fest%202020.html
All Dates:Jun 20, 2020 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Midsommar Rosé Fest 2020

Midsommar approaches! We'll honor the Swedish solstice celebration with a Maypole and Swedish songs, while feasting on Susanne's stunning menu (see below), and enjoying a flight of Fullerton wines. We'll feature a rare vertical of rosé, 2017 Lichtenwalter Vineyard Pinot Noir, and the release of our first Brutus Pinot Noir. Brutus hails from Fir Crest Vineyard, and showcases the unique aromas and structure of a special block of old-vine Pommard clone. The wine has depth of color and flavor, and gives a nod to Eric Fullerton's nickname in his youth, Brutus, given for his style of tasting and judging wines while travelling Europe.

 

Fee: $60

Midsommar approaches! We'll honor the Swedish solstice celebration

Lichtenwalter Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge
Lichtenwalter Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge 97132 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
June (2020)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable