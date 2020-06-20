Midsommar Rosé Fest 2020

Midsommar approaches! We'll honor the Swedish solstice celebration with a Maypole and Swedish songs, while feasting on Susanne's stunning menu (see below), and enjoying a flight of Fullerton wines. We'll feature a rare vertical of rosé, 2017 Lichtenwalter Vineyard Pinot Noir, and the release of our first Brutus Pinot Noir. Brutus hails from Fir Crest Vineyard, and showcases the unique aromas and structure of a special block of old-vine Pommard clone. The wine has depth of color and flavor, and gives a nod to Eric Fullerton's nickname in his youth, Brutus, given for his style of tasting and judging wines while travelling Europe.





Fee: $60