Location:Fullerton Residence
Map:10404 SW Mount Adams Drive, Beaverton, Oregon 97007
Phone: 612-554-0356
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/midsommar-rose-fest-2019.html
All Dates:Jun 22, 2019 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Midsommar Rosé Fest 2019

Fullerton Wines will host the fourth annual Midsommar Rosé Fest, a celebration of the summer solstice inspired by the Swedish Midsommar holiday. Swedish fare made with love will be served along with an array of Fullerton Wines, including a vertical of our Pinot Rosé.

 

Fee: $60

A celebration of the summer solstice inspired by the Swedish Midsommar holiday.

