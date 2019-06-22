|Location:
|Fullerton Residence
|10404 SW Mount Adams Drive, Beaverton, Oregon 97007
|612-554-0356
|info@fullertonwines.com
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/midsommar-rose-fest-2019.html
Midsommar Rosé Fest 2019
Fullerton Wines will host the fourth annual Midsommar Rosé Fest, a celebration of the summer solstice inspired by the Swedish Midsommar holiday. Swedish fare made with love will be served along with an array of Fullerton Wines, including a vertical of our Pinot Rosé.
Fee: $60
A celebration of the summer solstice inspired by the Swedish Midsommar holiday.