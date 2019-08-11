 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://18700 SW Hillsboro HWY
All Dates:Aug 11, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Mid-Summers Brunch with Chef Irene

Experience a summer morning at the winery, complete with brunch by Chef Irene paired with Raptor Ridge Wines.

Experience a summer morning at the winery, complete with brunch by Chef Irene paired with Raptor Ridge Wines.
Raptor Ridge
Raptor Ridge 18700 18700 SW Hillsboro HWY, Newberg, OR 97132
August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable