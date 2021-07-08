|Location:
|Outdoor on the lawn
|Map:
|Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR 97760
|Phone:
|5413505384
|Email:
|cindy@fhcvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://Faith Hope And Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr
|All Dates:
Michael John & Rob Fincham
Join us for "Thirsty Thursday," from 5pm to 8pm for the sounds of Michael John & Rob Fincham. Advance ticket purchase required $15 each.
Fee: $15
