Memorial Wine Tasting at Natalie's Estate

For Memorial Day weekend, we will be tasting a great selection of wines and we will continue to host intimate tastings as usual. We will be open for the beloved Memorial Day weekend but it is requested that you make an appointment with us.



Please call 503-807-5008 so we can thoughtfully space out the appointment schedule

for all our customers.



Individual charcuterie boards will be complimentary with the wine tasting.

We look forward to hosting you!



Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery

When: Saturday, Sunday & Monday May 28th, 29th & 30th

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. & by appt only

Tasting Fee: $30 per person with 10% discount on case purchases &

complimentary for Cellar Club Members

Questions and to make an appt call 503-807-5008.

Fee: $30 per person