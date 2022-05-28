|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Memorial Wine Tasting at Natalie's Estate
For Memorial Day weekend, we will be tasting a great selection of wines and we will continue to host intimate tastings as usual. We will be open for the beloved Memorial Day weekend but it is requested that you make an appointment with us.
Please call 503-807-5008 so we can thoughtfully space out the appointment schedule
for all our customers.
Individual charcuterie boards will be complimentary with the wine tasting.
We look forward to hosting you!
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: Saturday, Sunday & Monday May 28th, 29th & 30th
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. & by appt only
Tasting Fee: $30 per person with 10% discount on case purchases &
complimentary for Cellar Club Members
Questions and to make an appt call 503-807-5008.
Fee: $30 per person
Join us as we kick-off summer with wine tasting & charcuterie