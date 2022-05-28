|Location:
|tipsu-plach Park
|Map:
|1326 N Hwy 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|503 330 7053
|Email:
|Sherry@dundeewinelibrary.com
|Website:
|http://www.dundeewinelibrary.com
|All Dates:
Memorial Weekend Sip & Stroll
Enjoy a progressive tasting from 10 selected wineries, live music and family fun game area. Bring a picnic or support food vendors.
11-5pm both days
Children accompanying parents are free.
Tickets are limited and available through eventbrite at www.dundeewinelibrary.com
Fee: $40.00
Join the christening of the new Dundee Park "tipsu-plach"