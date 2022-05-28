 Calendar Home
Memorial Weekend Sip & Stroll

Enjoy a progressive tasting from 10 selected wineries, live music and family fun game area. Bring a picnic or support food vendors.
11-5pm both days
Children accompanying parents are free.
Tickets are limited and available through eventbrite at www.dundeewinelibrary.com

 

Fee: $40.00

Join the christening of the new Dundee Park "tipsu-plach"

