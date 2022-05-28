Memorial Weekend Library Wine Tasting

The last year (or two) have been a doozy so we're taking a time machine back to some pre-covid times and walking down memory (and sensory) lane! Join us this Memorial Weekend for a throwback library tasting. We'll be pouring a special flight of library wines selected from the depths of our cellar. Limited bottles will be available for purchase this weekend, and in person only, so mark your calendar and be sure to make your reservation in advance: 503-843-3100. Tasting fee $35/person ($15 for Wine Club) will include curated cheese pairings for each of the wines.