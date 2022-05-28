 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:debbie@yamhill.com
Website:http://yamhill.com
All Dates:May 28, 2022 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 29, 2022 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 30, 2022 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Memorial Weekend Library Wine Tasting

The last year (or two) have been a doozy so we're taking a time machine back to some pre-covid times and walking down memory (and sensory) lane! Join us this Memorial Weekend for a throwback library tasting. We'll be pouring a special flight of library wines selected from the depths of our cellar. Limited bottles will be available for purchase this weekend, and in person only, so mark your calendar and be sure to make your reservation in advance: 503-843-3100. Tasting fee $35/person ($15 for Wine Club) will include curated cheese pairings for each of the wines.

