Memorial Weekend Featured Flight

Join us on Memorial Day Weekend for a special flight with five wine pours showcasing wines from our Estate, Trouvère, and sparkling wine collections. We invite you to celebrate all weekend long, with indoor and outdoor seating options available.



The featured experience is 75 minutes.



In keeping with current health and safety standards, we have a limited number of appointments available each hour. Groups are limited to a maximum of 6 people.



A reservation deposit of $30 will be taken at the time of your booking and will be refunded during your visit. Booking deposits are waived for Grand Cru Club Members.



Military and Active Duty Veterans receive a 10% discount on thier purchases.

Fee: $30 Public | Complimentary for Grand Cru Club Members