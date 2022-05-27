 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Dr, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035386476
Email:ali@langewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/langewinery/experience/319021/memorial-day-weekend-tasting-experience?date=2022-05-27&size=2&time=10%3A00
All Dates:May 27, 2022 - May 30, 2022

Memorial Weekend Featured Flight

Join us on Memorial Day Weekend for a special flight with five wine pours showcasing wines from our Estate, Trouvère, and sparkling wine collections. We invite you to celebrate all weekend long, with indoor and outdoor seating options available.

The featured experience is 75 minutes.

In keeping with current health and safety standards, we have a limited number of appointments available each hour. Groups are limited to a maximum of 6 people.

A reservation deposit of $30 will be taken at the time of your booking and will be refunded during your visit. Booking deposits are waived for Grand Cru Club Members.

Military and Active Duty Veterans receive a 10% discount on thier purchases.

 

Fee: $30 Public | Complimentary for Grand Cru Club Members

Celebrate Memorial Weekend with a featured flight at Lange.

