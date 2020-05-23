Memorial Day Weekend: ROCO Gravel Road Trip!

Seeking flavorful adventure and great value on wines for your upcoming summer fun? Take advantage of our one-time case sale for ROCO’s Gravel Road family of wines. This delicious trio of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rosé is the perfect selection for entertainment and everyday luxury.



25% Case Discount for Members / 20% Case Discount for Future Members



All three wines will be featured in the tasting room Memorial Day Weekend Only (closed Monday)



2018 Gravel Road Rosé - $25 retail

2018 Gravel Road Pinot Noir - $25 retail

2017 Gravel Road Chardonnay -$35 retail

