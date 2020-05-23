 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503)538-7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:May 23, 2020 - May 24, 2020 May 23&24, 11-5 both days. Closed Monday.

Memorial Day Weekend: ROCO Gravel Road Trip!

Seeking flavorful adventure and great value on wines for your upcoming summer fun? Take advantage of our one-time case sale for ROCO’s Gravel Road family of wines. This delicious trio of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rosé is the perfect selection for entertainment and everyday luxury.

25% Case Discount for Members / 20% Case Discount for Future Members

All three wines will be featured in the tasting room Memorial Day Weekend Only (closed Monday)

2018 Gravel Road Rosé - $25 retail
2018 Gravel Road Pinot Noir - $25 retail
2017 Gravel Road Chardonnay -$35 retail

 

Fee: $20-25

