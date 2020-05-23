|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|(503)538-7625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.rocowinery.com
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend: ROCO Gravel Road Trip!
Seeking flavorful adventure and great value on wines for your upcoming summer fun? Take advantage of our one-time case sale for ROCO’s Gravel Road family of wines. This delicious trio of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rosé is the perfect selection for entertainment and everyday luxury.
25% Case Discount for Members / 20% Case Discount for Future Members
All three wines will be featured in the tasting room Memorial Day Weekend Only (closed Monday)
2018 Gravel Road Rosé - $25 retail
2018 Gravel Road Pinot Noir - $25 retail
2017 Gravel Road Chardonnay -$35 retail
Fee: $20-25
