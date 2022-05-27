Location: The Winery on 4th - Résolu Cellars Map: 260 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Phone: 503-482-8466 Email: info@resolucellars.com Website: http://https://resolucellars.com/calendar/ All Dates: May 27, 2022 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm Reservations suggested.

May 28, 2022 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm Reservations suggested.

May 29, 2022 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm Reservations suggested.

May 30, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Reservations suggested.



Memorial Day Weekend at Résolu Cellars

Celebrate Memorial Day with us. Enjoy a Resolu Cellars or craft wine flight for $15 or wine by the glass or bottle.



Located in Historic Downtown Hillsboro we'll be open Friday 12-8pm, Saturday 2-8pm, Sunday 12-6pm, Monday 12-5pm.



Reservations are suggested but not required. Outside food is welcome.