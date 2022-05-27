|Location:
|The Winery on 4th - Résolu Cellars
|Map:
|260 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|503-482-8466
|Email:
|info@resolucellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://resolucellars.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend at Résolu Cellars
Celebrate Memorial Day with us. Enjoy a Resolu Cellars or craft wine flight for $15 or wine by the glass or bottle.
Located in Historic Downtown Hillsboro we'll be open Friday 12-8pm, Saturday 2-8pm, Sunday 12-6pm, Monday 12-5pm.
Reservations are suggested but not required. Outside food is welcome.
