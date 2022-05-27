 Calendar Home
Memorial Day Weekend at Résolu Cellars

Celebrate Memorial Day with us. Enjoy a Resolu Cellars or craft wine flight for $15 or wine by the glass or bottle.

Located in Historic Downtown Hillsboro we'll be open Friday 12-8pm, Saturday 2-8pm, Sunday 12-6pm, Monday 12-5pm.

Reservations are suggested but not required. Outside food is welcome.

Feature Resolu Cellars and craft wine flights $15, by the glass or bottle. Outside food welcome.

