Memorial Day Weekend

Live Music

Saturday May 28th - Pura Vida

Sunday May 29th - Son de Cuba

Monday May 30th - Pura Vida



Admission Pricing



General Admission - $30

Includes Entry, 1 Drink Ticket



Afternoon Package - $35

Includes Entry, 2 Drink Tickets

Raffle Ticket, Cubanisimo Stemless Wine Glass



Designated Driver - $10

Includes Entry, 1 non alcoholic beverage



Kids under 15 - $5

Includes Entry, 1 non alcoholic beverage



Wine Club +1 Guest- Free general admission



Active/Retired Military- Free general admission

Food brought to you by El Vaquero BBQ

